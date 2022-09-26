Theatre festival to be held to mark Shivamogga Dasara

Shivamogga Rangayana has organised Dasara Rangothsava, a theatre festival, to mark the Dasara celebrations. It will stage three plays at Rangayana in the city.

A press release issued by Rangayana Director Sandesh Javali said, Leak Out-Matte Matadona will be staged on September 28. Akshata Pandavapura will present this one-woman show. Shivamogga Rangayana repertory will present Chitrapata Ramayana on September 30. Yakshagana artist Shailesh has directed the play.

Raktha-Dhwaja will be staged on October 2. The play written by Basavaraj Kattimani has been directed by Dakshayini Bhat.

The shows start at 6.30 p.m. on all days. Entry ticket costs ₹30.