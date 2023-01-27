Theatre festival receives good response

January 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Hassan

The two-day theatre festival – ‘Jan Samvidhana – People’s Constitution’ – that concluded on Thursday received an impressive response. Both the plays – Daklakatha Devi Kavya – and We the People of India were staged to a packed auditorium. The festival was organised to mark the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Daklakatha Devi Kavya, written and directed by K.P. Lakshman, was an adoption of K.B. Siddaiah’s poetry. The performance of the actor received a good response. Siddaiah’s poetry was brought on the stage to narrate the story of the voiceless community – Dakkaligas. The audience could relate to the rituals performed and the dialogues delivered. Soon after the play, many among the audience were seen approaching the actor to express their appreciation.

We the People of India, the play written by Rajappa Dalwai, is also directed by K.P. Lakshman. It tells the tale of the Indian constitution and highlights the efforts of B.R. Ambedkar in drafting it. The play intends to convey the basic principles of the constitution and the ideals it professes, through the common people’s language. Santosh Dindagur, a native of Dindagur in Channarayapatna, played the role of Ambedkar. Bengaluru-based Jangama Collective staged both the plays.

Dalit organisations of Hassan had jointly organised the festival.