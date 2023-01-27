ADVERTISEMENT

Theatre festival receives good response

January 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The play ‘We the People of India’ being staged in Hassan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The two-day theatre festival – ‘Jan Samvidhana – People’s Constitution’ – that concluded on Thursday received an impressive response. Both the plays – Daklakatha Devi Kavya – and We the People of India were staged to a packed auditorium. The festival was organised to mark the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Daklakatha Devi Kavya, written and directed by K.P. Lakshman, was an adoption of K.B. Siddaiah’s poetry. The performance of the actor received a good response. Siddaiah’s poetry was brought on the stage to narrate the story of the voiceless community – Dakkaligas. The audience could relate to the rituals performed and the dialogues delivered. Soon after the play, many among the audience were seen approaching the actor to express their appreciation.

We the People of India, the play written by Rajappa Dalwai, is also directed by K.P. Lakshman. It tells the tale of the Indian constitution and highlights the efforts of B.R. Ambedkar in drafting it. The play intends to convey the basic principles of the constitution and the ideals it professes, through the common people’s language. Santosh Dindagur, a native of Dindagur in Channarayapatna, played the role of Ambedkar. Bengaluru-based Jangama Collective staged both the plays.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dalit organisations of Hassan had jointly organised the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US