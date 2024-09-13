ADVERTISEMENT

Theatre festival in memory of B.V. Karanth in Shivamogga

Published - September 13, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Rangayana Shivamogga has organised a three-day theatre festival, at Suvarna Samskruthi Bhavana in Shivamogga beginning on September 21, in memory of renowned theatre personality B.V. Karanth.

Bengaluru’s Susthira Trust will stage the play, Sarasa Virasa Samarasa, on September 21. The play is directed by Josheph John. Aatamaata, a theatre group based in Dharawad, will stage Na Rajaguru, directed by Mahadeva Hadapad on the second day. Oddolaga Ranga Paryatana team will present Bahumuki, written by Ganapati B. Hitlakai on September 23.

The entry tickets cost ₹30 each. Rangayana director D. Prasanna has appealed to theatre lovers to watch the plays and make the festival a success.

