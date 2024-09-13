GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Theatre festival in memory of B.V. Karanth in Shivamogga

Published - September 13, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Rangayana Shivamogga has organised a three-day theatre festival, at Suvarna Samskruthi Bhavana in Shivamogga beginning on September 21, in memory of renowned theatre personality B.V. Karanth.

Bengaluru’s Susthira Trust will stage the play, Sarasa Virasa Samarasa, on September 21. The play is directed by Josheph John. Aatamaata, a theatre group based in Dharawad, will stage Na Rajaguru, directed by Mahadeva Hadapad on the second day. Oddolaga Ranga Paryatana team will present Bahumuki, written by Ganapati B. Hitlakai on September 23.

The entry tickets cost ₹30 each. Rangayana director D. Prasanna has appealed to theatre lovers to watch the plays and make the festival a success.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.