Theatre fest

Rangayana Shivamogga has organised a three-day theatre festival from March 27 to mark World Theatre Day. The festival named after theatre personality S. Malathi will includeplays, discussions, seminars and presentation of theatre songs.

Shivamogga Rangayana Director Sandesh Javali, at a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said the festival would be inaugurated on March 27 at 4.30 p.m. by former legislator R.K. Siddaramanna. A book on S. Malathi, edited by Jayaprakash ,Mavinakuli will be released. Parivarthana Rangasamaja team from Mysuru will stage the play ‘Bettada Jeeva’.

The next day ‘Haggada Kone’ will be staged. On the last day ‘Abbalige’, the play based on a short story by Yashavanth Chittala, will be staged. As part of the festival a meeting of theatre artists and a seminar would be held on March 28.

R.S. Halaswamy, member of Ranga Samaja, and administrator of Rangayana Shafi Saduddin were present at the press conference.

