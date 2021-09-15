Theatre fest in honour of B.V. Karanth from Sept. 19

MYSURU

Rangayana is hosting ‘Bharathiya Rangasangeetha-Natakotsava’ on its premises here from September 19 to 26 to mark the birth anniversary of renowned theatre personality B.V. Karanth. The eight-day theatre festival will take place at the newly established B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi on Rangayana premises.

Rangayana director Addanda C. Cariappa told reporters here on Wednesday that industrialist M. Jagannath Shenoy would inaugurate the festival on September 19, birth anniversary of Karanth, at 5 p.m. On the occasion, a bust of Karanth would be unveiled in the garden of Rangayana.

A seminar titled ‘Karanth Rangavalokana’ would be held on the concluding day of the festival.

NSD Bengaluru director Veena Sharma Bhoosnurmath, senior actors Sundar Raj, Srinivas Prabhu, and Suresh Anagalli and others would participate.

Also, this year, in collaboration with Mysuru Rangayana and the Department of Kannada and Culture, Bharatiya Ranga Sangeetha Dina would be celebrated in all districts, on September 19.

Jayaram Patil of B.V. Karanth Ranga Prathistana and Rangayana joint director Mallikarjunaswamy were present.

On the occasion, posters of the theatre festival were released.