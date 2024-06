Mumbai-based theatre personality Ajay Joshi will interact with drama enthusiasts in Belagavi on Saturday.

He will share his experiences and speak about the theatre scene in the country and the world based on his efforts at documenting various theatre traditions across nations.

The event will be held at Indira, a cultural space in Somwarpet, Tilakwadi, here.

Details can be had from the organiser Vaibhav Lokur on Ph: 9483796895.