Theatre camp ‘Bhoomika’ to conclude in Mysuru

A two-month-long theatre camp ‘Bhoomika’ organized in Mysuru by the Rangavalli team in memory of theatre personality Jayathirtha Joshi will conclude with staging of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from March 3 to 6.

The play directed by Jeevan Kumar Heggodu will be held on all four days from March 3 to 6 at Rama Govind Rangamandira in Nrupathunga School in Ramakrishnanagar. Socialist and thinker P Mallesh will inaugurate the drama at 6.30 pm on March 3.

A total of 32 youngsters including 16 girls took part in the theatre training camp Bhoomika, which was inaugurated by veteran theatre personality Prasanna on January 5.

Several resource persons like English scholar Prof. Balaji and Director of Spandanda from Sagar M.V. Prathibha, besides theatre artistes from Rangayana like Prashanth Hiremath, Nandini K.R., M.C. Krishnaprasad and K.J. Sachchidananda taught the participants various forms of theatre at Vijaya Vittala Education Society premises in the city.

Rangavalli, a group of theatre enthusiasts in Mysuru, who had organized the theatre training camp in association with Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru, plan to make Bhoomika an annual theatre camp for youngsters.

During a press conference held in Mysuru on Monday in connection with the presentation of the play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to mark the conclusion of the theatre camp, the Rangavalli team represented by its office-bearers and camp’s convenor Raviprasad H R said they are also planning to organise more such programmes to generate interest in theatre among the public and draw people to plays.

Giving a brief of Jayathirtha Joshi in whose memory the theatre camp was held, Rangavalli team members said Mr. Joshi was born in Gadag in 1957. Though he joined work in Hyderabad after completing his BSc in National College in Bengaluru, Mr. Joshi quit to enroll himself for a course in National School of Drama in New Delhi in 1981-82 before joining Lancashire University in Britain in 1987 for a MA in theatre research. In 1989, Mr. Joshi was the first administrative officer to be appointed to Rangayana.

More information with regard to the play can be obtained from 99646-56482 and 95902-59095.