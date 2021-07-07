Theatre artist Channakeshava passes away

Bengaluru

07 July 2021 23:15 IST

Noted theatre personality, artist, and actor G. Channakeshava, 49, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Channakeshava, a native of Mandya district, studied painting at Chitrakala Parishat. He got involved in the theatre activities of Samudaya in Bengaluru. Later, he joined Neenasam in Heggodu as a student and went on to gain recognition.

“He got the rare opportunity to direct a play for Neenasam Tirugata within a couple of years after completing his course in Neenasam as a student. He designed the set for B.V. Karanth’s play Ahalya. He played the role of Gandhi, a play directed by Chidambarao Jambe,” recalled his friend and theatre personality Gomaradahalli Manjunath. Channakeshava directed many plays and acted in many movies. His one-man stage show Naanu, based on M. Gopalakrishna Adiga’s poetry was well received by theatre lovers. He had also designed cover pages for many books and magazines.

Advertising

Advertising

During the lockdown over COVID-19 in 2020, as artistes were badly hit, Channakeshava and his theatre friends had started a mobile eatery at Nandini Layout in Bengaluru to help the community. He is survived by wife Girija Siddi and son.