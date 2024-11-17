 />
Dalawai appreciates theatre activities returning to normal post COVID-19 pandemic

Updated - November 17, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
Theatre activist Sambashiva Dalawai being felicitated at Rangayana, Kalaburagi, late on Saturday.

Theatre activist Sambashiva Dalawai being felicitated at Rangayana, Kalaburagi, late on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Recalling the bleak days of COVID-19, senior theatre activist Sambashiva Dalawai expressed his happiness that theatre activities were back on track.

“Just like all human activities, theatre activities had also lost their charm during the dim days of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am happy that the bad days are gone and the theatre has returned to normalcy,” Mr. Dalawai said, during his interaction with theatre enthusiasts at Rangayana Kalaburagi late on Saturday.

“It is painful that plays are losing their importance these days due to various reasons. Very few people are actively engaged in theatre. It is also facing a crisis of scarcity of women artists. We all need to do everything possible to conserve and develop the theatre culture,” he said.

Pointing to his achievements, the artist expressed his discontentment for having not been recognised for any award by the State government. “I have obtained a diploma from Ninasam and a degree from the National School of Drama, New Delhi. I have performed in several dramas and cinemas. Yet, no award of the State government is inclined towards me,” Mr. Dalawai said.

Sujata Jangamashetti, director of Kalaburagi Rangayana, said that the event was part of a series of programmes that provide a platform for senior theatre artists to share their rich experiences with the young generation and entourage the theatre activities among the youth.

Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara member B.H. Niragudi, senior writers S.S. Hiremath, Swamirao Kulkarni, Mahanand, H.S. Basavaprabhu, Narayana Kulkarni, Giridhar and others were present.

Published - November 17, 2024 09:18 pm IST

