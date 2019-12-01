The world knows who will winthe bypolls, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday brushed aside reports that the BJP would seek alliance with the Janata Dal(S) or other parties to survive in government after the bypolls. “The BJP will win all seats. We will not need any party’s support to remain in power for the next three-and-a-half years,” he told journalists in Ankalgi of Belagavi.

Reacting to Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that Ashok Pujari would become a Minister after the byelections, he said: “The world knows who will win and who will become Ministers.” “Ramesh Jarkiholi will win and become a Minister,” he said.

“Some leaders in the Opposition are under the impression that the BJP government would fall and they can form an alliance government. But their dreams of coming to power are meaningless,” he said.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi is responsible for me becoming the Chief Minister. If he wanted to be a Minister, he could have continued in the Congress. But he sacrificed his post to make me Chief Minister. He will win with the highest majority in all the 15 seats going to the bypolls,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Reacting to suggestions of a political realignment in the State after the bypolls, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the “realignment” would be that the Congress would be defeated and the BJP would complete its term.

“The people will teach a lesson to the Congress and the Janata Dal(S),” he said.

He said that there was a complaint that backward classes scholarship was stopped. “But now I have issued orders that all backward class students should get scholarships as it had been earlier,” he said, reading out from a letter.

At the rally in Ankalgi, Mr. Yediyurappa urged the voters to elect Ramesh Jarkiholi with a large margin.