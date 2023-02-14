ADVERTISEMENT

The word ‘lie’ is not unparliamentary, say both ruling, Opposition members

February 14, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the word “lie’‘ (sullu) is not an unparliamentary word and defended its use on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State Legislature, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government has “told many lies” through the Governor’s speech. The ruling BJP government had hardly implemented 10% of its promises made in the election manifesto in 2018.

When Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri intervened and asked Mr. Siddaramaiah whether the word “sullu” (lie) was a parliamentary word, Mr. Siddarmaiah said “yes, it is” and defended the use of the word. Mr. Madhuswamy recalled the proceedings of a debate during the Congress government led by S.M. Krishna about two decades ago and said then Chief Minister Krishna asked members to use the word “lies” instead of using words “far away from truth” (satyakke dooravadaddu) to criticise the government’s performance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, Mr. Madhuswamy said the Congress leader has been using the word “lies” several times to criticise the government without providing any explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US