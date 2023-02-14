The word ‘lie’ is not unparliamentary, say both ruling, Opposition members

February 14, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the word “lie’‘ (sullu) is not an unparliamentary word and defended its use on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State Legislature, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government has “told many lies” through the Governor’s speech. The ruling BJP government had hardly implemented 10% of its promises made in the election manifesto in 2018.

When Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri intervened and asked Mr. Siddaramaiah whether the word “sullu” (lie) was a parliamentary word, Mr. Siddarmaiah said “yes, it is” and defended the use of the word. Mr. Madhuswamy recalled the proceedings of a debate during the Congress government led by S.M. Krishna about two decades ago and said then Chief Minister Krishna asked members to use the word “lies” instead of using words “far away from truth” (satyakke dooravadaddu) to criticise the government’s performance.

However, Mr. Madhuswamy said the Congress leader has been using the word “lies” several times to criticise the government without providing any explanation.