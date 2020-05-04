The wait to shape their mane gets longer in Mysuru

The wait gets longer for a lot of people in Mysuru eager to visit their neighbourhood saloon and have their hair trimmed and tidied. Like in most parts of the country, saloons in Mysuru have remained closed for more than six weeks, since the last week of March.

While their counterparts in green and orange zones got the green signal to open their shops and resume business from Monday, barbers in Mysuru, which has been classified as a red zone, received no such permission.

“Barbers, saloons and spas cannot open in red zones. So, they cannot open in Mysuru for the time being. They will get a chance to do so only when the district changes to orange zone”, said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

Mysuru has been categorised as a red zone on account of the high number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district – 90 so far. Though as many as 79 of them have recovered, leaving just 11 active cases as on Monday, the district will have to wait till the authorities reclassify it from a red zone into an orange zone.

Saloons are believed to pose a risk for spread of novel coronavirus.

Already, there have been reports of customers contracting COVID-19 after visiting a barber in Madhya Pradesh, where the same set of cloth was used for more than one customer, and in Chennai, where a barber himself tested positive.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mysuru District Barbers’ Association president Manjunath regretted that the barbers had been singled out in the lockdown. “We are also ready to take precautionary steps including using sanitizers, wearing gloves and masks while providing service. When the government has permitted others including wine stores to open, they could have allowed us also”, he said.

Most of the 5,000 to 6,000 barbers operating from an estimated 2,500 barber shops in Mysuru district were literally on the streets due to the lockdown. “They have no money to take care of themselves and their families, and they are under pressure from the landlords to pay the rent for their shops”, he lamented.

‘Clandestinely’

Mr .Manjunath alleged that barbers were being pressured to visit homes and offer services. Admitting that barbers were responding to such calls, Mr. Manjunath is it was better for the authorities to permit barbers to operate legally instead of offering their services clandestinely.