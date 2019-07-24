The tough task of image makeover for Vishwanath

the BJP set to return to power after Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday, the role of former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, considered to be one of the chief architects of the “secular” government’s collapse in the proposed “saffron” dispensation, is expected to come under the scanner.

Mr. Vishwanath, in his four-decade-long political career, cultivated a public image that was guided by the spirit of secularism. Though Mr. Vishwanath is playing his cards close to his chest by declining to discuss his political future publicly, his options appear to have narrowed down to aligning himself with the BJP, a party that was often described by him as “communal” and was the target of his barbs.

Claiming to be a practitioner of value-based politics, Mr. Vishwanath now faces the challenge of justifying his ideological shift.

With his return to the Congress or the JD(S) ruled out, the former Minister had discussed with his aides the political expediency of going with the BJP if one were to survive in politics, according to Revanna, general secretary of JD(S) Mysuru city unit and a long-time supporter of Mr. Vishwanath, who followed him from the Congress to the JD(S) two years ago.

He cited Mr. Vishwanath’s arguments on the futility of keeping distance from any political outfit by painting it “communal” in the changed political and social circumstances. However, Mr. Revanna clarified that Mr. Vishwanath has not formally disclosed to his supporters his intention to join the BJP.

Most followers are aware that Mr. Vishwanath was an aspirant for a Cabinet berth in the coalition government and that his bête-noire former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stymied his chances.

According to them, Mr. Vishwanath eyed the Primary Education portfolio. Now, even if the proposed BJP government rewards him with the portfolio, will Mr. Vishwanath, who had opposed the revision of history syllabus in 2008 during the BJP regime in the State, be comfortable taking forward the saffron agenda of rewriting text books? This is a question many political observers are asking.

If Mr. Vishwanath aligns with the BJP, it remains to be seen how he will balance his political aspirations and the secular ideology he had espoused so far.