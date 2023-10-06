The State has sought ₹4,860 crores from centre to tackle drought, says CM

October 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the State government was expecting a relief of ₹4,860 crores from the Centre towards crop losses in the State due to drought.

Interacting with journalists during his visit to Chitradurga on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that due to the loss of rainfall, crops cultivated on over 42 lakh hectares had been affected. The loss of crop had been estimated at ₹30,000 crores.

“We are witnessing a green drought this time. There is greenery around, but no yield for farmers. Though the total loss is over ₹30,000 crores, we have sought relief as per the guidelines. We are hopeful that the Centre grants the amount”, he said. The CM said he conveyed the same to the members of the Central Government team sent to assess the drought situation in the state in a meeting on Thursday.

Answering a question over the delay in completing the Upper Bhadra project, the CM said the previous BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the Centre would release ₹5,300 crores for the project after declaring it a national project. “So far, we have not received even a rupee from the Centre. We have written to the Centre for the grant. The State government is also giving due attention to irrigation projects”, he said.

In reaction to a question on the JD-BJP alliance, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was an unholy alliance. “All these years, both parties criticised each other. Now they are joining hands. Besides that, the JD(S) called itself a secular party, and now they are going with a communal party”, he commented.

The CM was in Chitradurga to take part in the centenary celebrations of Agriculture and Horticulture Research Centre at Babbur in Hiriyur taluk.

