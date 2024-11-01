The spirit of Rajyotsava prevails in Kittur Karnataka districts

The spirit of celebration prevailed in the districts of Kittur Karnataka region on Friday with people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the 69th Rajyotsava through various programmes.

While the district administrations and political leaders cutting across party lines took part in the celebrations of Kannada and Kannadigas, people took part in the celebrations actively in the processions draped in red and yellow symbolising the Kannada flag.

Like before, autorickshaw and bus drivers decorated their vehicles in red and yellow and the Kannada flag was tied at the front of the vehicles.

Motorcyclists also roamed around the city sporting Kannada flag on their bikes. In residential areas, programmes were organised to mark the occasion.

Colourful processions celebrating the spirit of Rajyotsava were taken out in almost all towns and cities, while dance and music programmes were organised in the evening.

The Kannada flag and red and yellow buntings were seen in most of the junctions, which were also illuminated at night.

Unfurling the Kannada flag at the District Stadium in Dharwad, Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad performed a special puja to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.

Addressing the large gathering, Mr. Lad said that the government is committed to ensuring comprehensive development of the district and sought people’s co-operation.

He said that despite the district suffering loss due to drought and rainfall in excess, the development works will continue.

The Minister said that Dharwad played an important role in the movement for unification of Kannada-speaking areas and called upon the youth to remember the works and sacrifice of eminent Kannada personalities who fought for the unification of the State.

“You should develop love for Kannada and feel proud to be a Kannadiga,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Zilla Panchayat CEO Swaroopa T.K., Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and others participated in the celebrations, during which various contingents took part in the march past and students enthralled the gathering with their lively cultural performances.

Earlier, Mr. Lad unveiled a replica of the Halmidi inscription at Kulapurohit Alur Venkatrao Bhavan under the Karnataka Sambhrama-50, Hesarayity Karnataka-Usiraagali Kannada campaign.

President of Alur Venkatrao Memorial Trust Pramod Gai, member Deepak Alur and others were present.

Various programmes were organised by the Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha, the Kulapurohita Alur Venkatrao National Memorial Trust in Dharwad, the Kannada Kriya Samiti of NWKRTC and various schools and colleges to mark the occasion.

In Hubballi, a colourful procession was taken out on Friday as part of the Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginakai, Mayor Ramanna Badiger and others took part in the celebrations during which several attractive tableaux caught the attention of the people.

At the airport

At the Hubbali Airport, Director Rupesh Kumar, Assistant Commandant KSISF Irappa Wali, Airport Manager Prathap B.V. and others took part in the Rajyotsava celebrations. The airport staff and KSISF personnel also participated.

