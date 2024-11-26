The real kick is in enjoying life not in doing drugs, students told

Advising youth not to fall into a vicious circle of substance abuse, film star Shivarajkumar has said that the real kick is in enjoying life and not in doing drugs.

Launching a campaign against substance abuse organised by Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Tuesday, the film star recalled the role played by his father and matinee idol Rajkumar in one of the films (Shabdavedhi) for creating awareness against substance abuse.

He said that films have a greater responsibility on further increasing such awareness.

“Life is a valuable gift from the Almighty. You should preserve it responsibly and stay away from drug abuse. You should be aware and also sensitise your friends. When required, you should alert the police,” he said.

The film star advised students against searching for kick in any substance. “Instead, you should search for kick in friendship, relationship, reading and sports. Leading life honestly is also a kind of intoxication. Work for fulfilling the dreams of your parents, fight for what is right and live happily,” he said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar spoke about the ill-effects of substance abuse likening it to a termite which spoils a whole life.

Shivarajkumar’s wife Geeta, Vice-Chancellor Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor of KLETU Prakash Tewari, Deputy Commissioners of Police Mahaning Nandagavi and Raveesh C.R. and others were present.

Subsequently, the actor entertained the youth by dancing to music from his hit number Tagaru and posed for selfies with students.

Later, he took part in a similar programme on JSS College premises in Dharwad and advised students to be aware of the ill-effects of drugs and also save their friends from falling prey to the menace.

JSS Secretary Ajit Prasad and others were present. The actor also sang songs and danced for the students.

He then took part in another awareness programme at Karnatak College in Dharwad and addressed students.

