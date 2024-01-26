The real anti-nationals are those using power to divide Indians, says Priyank Kharge

January 26, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The real anti-nationals are those who are misusing power to divide Indians and setting them up against each other based on caste and religion, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at DAR Police Grounds, Mr. Kharge highlighted Ambedkar’s idea of Constitutionalism and said that it [Constitution] has been instrumental in transforming Indian society by promoting social, economic and political empowerment of suppressed sections.

He cited Ambedkar as saying that the caste system is anti-national because it brings about separation, generates jealousy and antipathy against one another.

“But we must overcome all these difficulties if we wish to become a nation in reality. For, fraternity can be a fact only when there is a nation. Without fraternity, equality and liberty will be no deeper than coats of paint,” he added.

The architect of the Constitution [Ambedkar] ensured that all people enjoy equal rights without any discrimination. Ambedkar’s legacy continues to shape the Constitutional values of modern India, serving as a beacon for social reforms and justice for all, he said.

Mr. Kharge reiterated that the nation is not being run according to the Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible as per the Constitution alone.

Pointing out that the idea of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara has also been incorporated in the Constitution, Mr. Kharge said that Basaveshwara heralded a new era of humanism in the 12th century and Ambedkar opened the chapter of humanism through the Constitution in the 20th century.

He appealed to the people to dispel hate and start a campaign for spreading the message of love, peace and universal brotherhood among the people from different faiths.

Farmers honoured

As many as seven farmers, Srinivas Reddy, Somanna Bommanahalli, Sharanappa, Padmavati Reddy, Narasamma, Sudhakar Patil and Sujata Patil, who received State-level honour for showing their outstanding skills in farming, were honoured on the occasion.

Ramesh, who won a gold in Javelin Throw at Paralympic Games, Shwetha Tandurkar, a bronze medal winner at a national Karate championship, and youth scientists selected for national-level competitions Shraddha Kaalur, Bhavani Ashtagi and Ayesh Tehareen were felicitated by the Minister.

Member of Legislative Assembly Kaneez Fatima and Allamprabhu Patil, MLC Thippannappa Kamaknoor, Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanvar Singh Meena, Police Commissioner R Chetan and Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu were present.

