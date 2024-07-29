‘The only way for women to fight atrocities in this modern age is to get educated’

Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Choudhary visited the Government First Grade College at Jewargi in Kalaburagi district on Monday and interacted with students on a host of issues related to women and their rights.

During the interaction, she spoke about the challenges that women are facing and expressed concerns over the increasing number of atrocities on them even in this modern age.

“In this modern and competitive age also, women are subjected to heinous crimes and atrocities. There is no short-cut to end this. The only way is for women to get educated and fight back. Women are often termed as innocent, incompetent and weak,” she said.

“You must prove this notion wrong by getting educated. Education is like tiger’s milk. If you consume it, you will get all the energy to roar and fight back patriarchal exploitation and discrimination,” she said.

When students raised problems that they face in their daily lives, she summoned the officers concerned and took them to task.

“The officers are duty-bound to organise programmes in all colleges and workplaces to inculcate awareness among women about their rights. You must ensure that women in educational institutions are provided with all basic amenities such as toilets,” she said.

In his response, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Shivasharanappa Mulegaon said that the college has toilet facility but admitted that it is insufficient for an institution where over 100 students study.

He also submitted that he has written to the officer concerned to construct enough toilet rooms as per the requirement.

A representative from the Department of Women and Child Development Rajkumar Rathod spoke on the facilities and programmes available for girls and women.

Ms. Choudhary later inaugurated a health camp at Mandewal and interacted with women in the village. The villagers demanded that the commission ensure that Nagu Magu ambulance services are available in all government health facilities to transport women and their newborns to their respective homes after delivery.