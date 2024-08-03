The Olympics test human limits as well as societal norms 

Forget the competitions, keep aside the bronze medals for a while, push the stories of valour into the background. The Olympics is larger than sports, emhasising many contemporary issues. All under one roof, as it were.

As Nandan Kamath says in Boundary Lab, “Organised sport is a global sandbox and perhaps the world’s largest social experiment. It plays on the frontline of many thorny issues…”

The climate crisis and environmental disasters have seen high temperatures in Paris. The triathlon had to be postponed because the Seine was polluted. After the event, Belgium’s Jolien Vermeylen, who had ingested much water (“It didn’t taste like Coca-Cola or Sprite,” she informed us) said that “While swimming under the bridge, I felt and saw things that we shouldn’t think about too much. Now we just have to hope that there won’t be too many sick athletes.”

It was all fine, said the authorities; it was the rain that caused it. A deluge dumped a month’s worth of rain on the opening ceremony. The Games opened in the same week our planet recorded its hottest day ever.

Gender issues that have plagued the Olympics since their inception continue. We have been unable to find a scientific, satisfactory definition of ‘male’ and ‘female’. When Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who failed a sex test at last year’s World Championships, broke Angela Carini’s nose 46 seconds into their bout in Paris last week, even the Italian Prime Minister was drawn into the discussion. “The contest was not a contest, it was not equal...,” she said.

Khelif and Lin Yu-ting (Taiwan), who are competing at these Olympics, were banned from the world championships following concerns over their testosterone levels. So why are they in Paris? An International Olympic Committee spokesman said, “These boxers are women on their passports.” So that’s fine then!

If inclusivity is the aim of both the Olympics and our world outside, we need to handle gender issues with sensitivity and pragmatism. The new Olympic motto, after all, is Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together.

A moral question has emerged, too. Should a convicted child rapist be allowed to participate in the Olympics, which is all about fairness and role models?

Steven van de Velde, a Dutch beach volleyball player, was sentenced to four years in an English prison in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 19. He has since expressed regret. The question was not about consent but the girl’s age. Sex with an underage person is rape.

The Netherlands’ Olympic committee said the athlete had completed an extensive rehabilitation programme. Experts had concluded there was no risk of him reoffending.

Those who feel the athlete has paid his debt to society and deserves a second chance are up against those who believe that the Olympics is no place for such individuals; expressions of regret are not enough.

Sports reflect the society in which they are played. Equally, society is made aware of the urgency of its problems through sports, especially the Olympic Games.