The most important change in India is not material, but attitudinal and intellectual: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Success of public policy in India is more change in attitude, awareness of people than materialistic, said former Governor of West Bengal, administrator and diplomat, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, inaugurating the XVII International Conference on Public Policy & Management, organized by the Centre for Public Policy at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Monday.

“We have seen how successful public policy backed by public participation has made a change in India. Immunization, electronic voting, Aadhaar … are all results of public policy. The most important change in India is not material, but attitudinal and intellectual. The rise in the age of consent, the banning of untouchability – these are phenomenal success stories. The change in public perception and public behavior are important transitions made possible by policy,” he said. He added that the success of policy should be judged by the quality of its awakened reception, including extensive criticism and not by the quantum of its compliant acceptance.

Along with students of public policy and management, researchers, IIMB faculty and alumni, IIMB Director Rishikesha T. Krishnan was also present during the inauguration of the conference, The annual conference attracts many scholars and showcases the latest developments in policy research and practice.

GoK signs MoU with IIMB

To support Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes women graduates to develop entrepreneurial skills, a training programme was launched as a joint venture by The Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare and IIMB on Monday.

“Our government has unlimited faith in women power. Every woman in the state should be economically empowered. Our aim is to encourage women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and vulnerable groups to participate in economic activity and growth. Accordingly, in the budget of 2022-23, we made provision for a program that will help 300 women graduates from these sections to avail of entrepreneurship training at IIM Bangalore,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a statement that was read out at the event.