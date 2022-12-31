December 31, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Remember the physical calendars? Those we hung on the wall and which carried stunningly boring pictures of flowers or mythological figures or iconic buildings or babies trying to look cute. Sometimes animals and body parts too. I remember as a boy my mother rushing to rescue one from the garbage pile to hang prominently when the person who had gifted it came visiting.

As the old year gives way to new, calendars don’t figure in conversations today. They haven’t for years. Then I read about a 70-year-old Brit who has produced a calendar celebrating the country’s best car parks. It is being called the most boring calendar of 2023. This might seem unfair, both on the subject and the man who travelled some thousand kilometres in search of the best car parks.

It is easy to laugh at another man’s passion, but what about your own love for collecting used cinema tickets, for instance, or driftwood that remind you of Elizabethan poets?

Still, I am fairly certain that no one has written a poem about a car park or indeed a popular song about it. In none of Beethoven’s nine symphonies is the expression ‘car park’ even suggested.

“I focus on slices of English life that nobody else does,” explained the poet laureate of the car park. “I suppose like artists such as Andy Warhol and Van Gogh, I focus on the mundane.”

The suggestion is, Van Gogh would have preferred to paint car parks if only they existed in his time. Cars were just being invented towards the end of his life, but there weren’t enough of them to fill a car park.

Among the things we take for granted and haven’t lent themselves to poetry or painting are, besides car parks, airports, lamp posts, animal shelters, speed breakers on roads, pavement tiles, telegraph poles, and old typewriters thrown by the side of the road.

The calendar man might have given others the idea of having calendars on these subjects too. There might be poetry in the speed breakers the rest of us are not aware of. Or in pigeon droppings all of us tend to ignore, perhaps unwisely.

If I had the time (and the temperament), I would publish a calendar with photographs of other calendars with these unloved, man-made objects. Sometimes when I visit homes, I notice thin cracks on the walls – perhaps there is a calendar there, with the best cracks around the country. Often the cracks are living in the house – maybe there’s a calendar there too. Kevin Beresford (for that’s our 70-year old car park fancier’s name) has opened up a whole new area of study and art.

But who hangs physical calendars on walls these days? When you are young, they remind you how little you have achieved, and when old they tell you, unsubtly, how little time you have left. Better to rely on those abstract, invisible (mostly) things on your phone. You check specifics, and don’t need to get involved in philosophy.

(Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu)