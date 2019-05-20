The missing files on the Beeroota, Muthathi operations

Most of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) cadre who carried out the plot to kill former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were killed in 1991, in Muthathi, Beeroota and Konanakunte in Karnataka. But for the State police, the militant outfit is still a problem because several important documents pertaining to the brutal assassination went mysteriously missing over a decade ago.

The Anti Terrorist Cell (ATC) attached to the State Intelligence Headquarters and the District Police conducted searches in 2007 for the files pertaining to operations against LTTE cadre at Muthathi and Beeroota, but the police could not find them, according to highly placed sources in the department.

The raids in Muthathi and Beeroota were conducted on August 18, 1991, based on tip-offs. Several LTTE cadre committed suicide by consuming cyanide; a few managed to escape.

Residents of the two villages alerted the police to the “different Tamil” (Simhala) speaking strangers. Initially, the police thought them to be quarry workers, but the raid revealed the truth, said a retired police officer.

After the raids at Beeroota and Muthathi, the police gleaned that Rajiv Gandhi’s killers had taken shelter in Konanakunte in Bengaluru. “The information was passed on to the Bengaluru police through our higher-ups. Later, the former PM’s killers — Sivarasan, Shubha and their associates —were gunned down in Konanakunte by the National Security Guards,” he told The Hindu.

Sensitive information

“The then Halagur outpost officials had documented the entire operation and kept the file with themselves. The files had sensitive information on the associates of Sivarasan and Shuba, along with their photos, details on recovered articles, and on absconding and escaped persons, statements by eye-witnesses, etc. But all the files are missing. In 1991, the Halagur outpost came under the purview of this [Malavalli] station,” the retired official said.

Based on instructions from the Malavalli Rural Police Station, then Sub Inspector Purushotham handed over all the files to it. “No one knows what happened to those files and who took them away from the police station,” a police officer said. The ATC sent several letters to the Halagur and Malavalli police stations, requesting photocopies of the documents. The incident of ‘missing of files’ had come to light when the then ATC chief, M.K. Nagaraj, who was the Inspector General of Police-ATC in 2007, wanted the file for documentation.

When The Hindu contacted A.M. Prasad, Director General of Police-Internal Security Division, he said: “I will look into the matter and check with the officials concerned.”