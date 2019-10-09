The Marvel of Dasara captures Thor and Hulk too

Fans of Marvel superheroes were elated after pictures of their favourite fictional characters Hulk and Thor standing in front of the magnificent Mysuru Palace appeared on the social media pages of Marvel Studios on Vijayadasami day.

It may or may not be a new adventure planned by the makers of highly popular movies like Avengers: Endgame, Incredible Hulk, Iron Man etc., but the photo of their favourite superheroes superimposed against the backdrop of Mysuru Palace was enough to transport fans to a new world of fantasy. The greetings in Kannada “Dasara Habada Subhashayagalu” came as an icing on the cake.

“Whether it is Rangnarok or Dasara, the power of Good remains! Dasara Habada Subhashayagalu #VijayaDashami #HappyDussehra2019 #MysuruDasara”, said a post by Marvel Studios on its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

By Wednesday evening, the post received more than 161K likes on Instagram, besides the 30,000 likes and 2,700 shares on Facebook while fans retweeted it almost 2,000 times on Twitter. It reportedly went viral even on WhatsApp.

“Wow this is Mysore Palace, my City. Happy Vijaya Dashmi”, @D_Supriya replied in a tweet to @Marvel_India while Instagram user ashes2980 said “Thor and Hulk in Karnataka. Yay”. On Facebook, Dhinesh Dk said “Ohh its unbelievable…Marvel wishes in Kannada…Thank You guys”.

The tourism industry in Mysuru was also excited. The greeting from Marvel Studios is an indication that the popularity of Mysuru Dasara is not restricted to the region.

“It is known all over the world,” Janardhan, Deputy Director of Tourism, Mysuru, told The Hindu.

The post by Marvel Studios will promote Mysuru Palace and the city among the tourists across the world, he said.

Drawing a parallel between the fictional characters of Marvel Studios and the mythological characters in Dasara, Mr. Janardhan hoped that Mysuru could be featured by some well-known production houses in Hollywood like Marvel Studios to give the city a push on the global tourism map.