The life of Gandhiji, in various hues

The corridors of Kalamandira here recount the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi as a rare photography exhibition is being hosted on the premises as a part of Bahuroopi national theatre festival which has the theme of ‘Gandhi Path’. Bahuroopi at Rangayana began from Friday.

The 100-plus photographs had been carefully selected from an archive of 10,000-plus photographs on the Mahatma to chronicle his life – from childhood till his last days – and the works. The photographic story of the most photographed man is incredible and visitors must not miss exploring his journey.

Thanks to the National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi, which had the rare collections of his black and white photographs and brought them before the public, the expo commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma and aims to take his message to the masses.

One could see the young Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his ancestral house at Porbander in Gujarat in the expo. Every photo displayed is captioned in detail.

One of the photographs is of the epic march Gandhi led in 1913. The photograph of Salt Satyagraha is another prized exhibit. Gandhiji led a march to Dandi on the coast on March 12, 1930 to disobey the Salt Law that imposed tax on salt making.

The sole representative from Karnataka in the march was Mailar Mahadev from Motebennur, says the description.

Gandhiji had believed that no job was mean and there is a photograph in the expo which shows him attending to the sanitary work when he was in Wardha and Sevagram.

Another picture shows Gandhiji travelling by third-class in a train. The caption says he had chosen to travel by third-class in trains so that he could meet the poor people who normally travel in that section.

Spinning the Charka was the way and wheel of life for the Mahatma. He used to spin during his spare time to set an example for millions of people.

The expo chronicles Mahatma’s love for animals too. He had a special compassion for cows and he used to be around them when he was staying in Sevagram.

There is one photo that features the Quit India resolution which was adopted in 1942 and the leadership was entrusted to Gandhiji. When he issued the do or die call, he and other leaders were arrested the next morning.

There are many other interesting and rare photographs with interesting history on the Mahatma. The expo concludes on February 19.

Using photo tapes

Another exhibit at Bahuroopi on Gandhiji is his portrait created in used photo tapes. It is displayed near Vanaranga. This has been drawing the attention of the visitors who are taking selfies and photos with it.