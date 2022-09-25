‘The Life and Times of George Fernandes’ released in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
September 25, 2022 22:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah releasing a biography on George Fernandes in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday released a book titled ‘‘The life and times of George Fernandes,” a biography of the former Union Minister.

The book written by Rahul Ramagundam and published by Penguin Random House was released at a programme organised in Bengaluru by the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that the late farmers’ leader and socialist M.D. Nanjundaswamy had introduced him to George Fernandes. “Later we became close friends,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He hailed George Fernandes’s commitment to ideology and his fighting spirit, while pointing out he had managed to win an election from within the four walls of the jail itself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app