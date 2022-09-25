‘The Life and Times of George Fernandes’ released in Bengaluru

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah releasing a biography on George Fernandes in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday released a book titled ‘‘The life and times of George Fernandes,” a biography of the former Union Minister.

The book written by Rahul Ramagundam and published by Penguin Random House was released at a programme organised in Bengaluru by the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that the late farmers’ leader and socialist M.D. Nanjundaswamy had introduced him to George Fernandes. “Later we became close friends,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He hailed George Fernandes’s commitment to ideology and his fighting spirit, while pointing out he had managed to win an election from within the four walls of the jail itself.