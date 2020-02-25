The life and times of ‘businessman Antony Fernandes’ aka Ravi Pujari

Bengaluru

25 February 2020 08:20 IST

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari was living under a fake identity in western Africa

While in Burkina Faso, Ravi Prakash Pujari, who was extradited to India on Monday, lived with the name Antony Fernandes, which was given to him by his underworld mentor Chhota Rajan in 1994. Pujari shortened the name to Tony Fernandes and used it till he fled to Nepal after the Mumbai crime police began searching for him for his involvement in a series of criminal cases.

After fleeing to Nepal with his associates, Pujari procured a fake passport issued from Mysuru through an agent and went to Bangkok in Thailand, and then to Uganda, where he continued his extortion racket.

Also read: Special team set up to probe all cases

Advertising

Advertising

When Pujari sensed that the Indian police were getting close down, he shifted to Burkina Faso and lived there for 12 years running hotel, garment and electronic goods businesses before getting a passport from the country.

Pujari shifted to Senegal three years ago. Using the name Vicky Fernandes, he started ‘Maharaja Restaurant’ offering Indian cuisine.

Also read: Social work made him a popular figure

Using the Burkina Faso passport, he travelled to many countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and even to the USA, ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey said on Monday, adding that an investigation is on to ascertain the purpose of his visits.

While in Burkina Faso, Pujari continued his extortion racket in India.

He is named in over 97 cases spread across major States in India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka.

‘Are you from India?’

Sharing details of the operation to secure his custody and extradite him to India, Pandey said when he and his team went to secure his custody, Pujari, who was visibly shaken, asked them in Hindi, “Are you from India? How come you are here?”

“We told him that we have come to see him as he had called us,” Pandey said.

During the handing over process, Pujari was not aware about the procedure and was under stress. However, after the handing over, the Indian team took him into confidence, offered him tea to make him feel comfortable. Following this, Pujari cooperated in the journey without any fuss, he narrated.