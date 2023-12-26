 The Legend of Rambo Circus 

December 26, 2023 09:00 am | Updated December 25, 2023 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

It began in the 1990s as a tent show, but it has since evolved into a thriving theater production drawing admiration from a vast audience within the country that had previously overlooked circuses.

Diverse performers

The show boasts a diverse array of entertainment, featuring a total of 22 acts performed by a mix of international artists and talented Indians. This collaboration adds a unique and enriching flavor to the spectacle, blending the artistry and skills of performers from different cultural backgrounds into one captivating performance that reached remarkable heights, especially the main clown of the show, Mr. Biju. He’s been selected to represent India internationally, marking the first time an Indian clown will showcase the country at the prestigious International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo in Monaco, Europe.

With 30 years of experience as a clown and performances across India, Mr. Biju’s commitment to his craft has shaped his present success. Not only does he excel in his role, but he also supports fellow artists financially and aids them in correcting their mistakes.

During Covid era

Rambo Circus had the honor of performing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous other dignitaries, receiving accolades for their exceptional presentations. During the COVID era, they were the sole circus to stage an online show, selling an astounding 55,000 tickets through platforms like BookMyShow and Lakshya Entertainment. Their remarkable feat caught the attention of BBC, which covered their story.

Moreover, their outreach extended beyond traditional venues. They actively engaged with schools, polling children about their experiences with circuses and gauging their interest in witnessing one. The unanimous response was a resounding ‘yes.’ This proactive approach also led them to perform in clubhouses within apartments and societies, especially during the challenging times of the COVID era. By taking their show to unconventional spaces, they ensured that the joy and wonder of the circus reached diverse audiences, fostering a deep appreciation for this art form across various communities.

International federation

Furthermore, Rambo Circus holds the distinction of being the first circus to join the international federation, Fédération Mondiale du Cirque, known as the World Circus. Additionally, they showcased their talent at ‘Hunar Haat,’ a show organized by the Minister of Minorities, featuring skilled artists. This involvement spanned a year, covering various regions of India, and their efforts were duly recognized with awards from the Government of Chandigarh, including monetary rewards for the artists.

The 2nd generation Rambo circus owner Sujit Dilip said “All the places we have never been in this world, I would like to go and showcase and represent India, there should be some kind of schools to train this artisan so that they can represent India in international stages across the world ”

The Main Clown Mr. Biju mentioned “I want artists from the Indian circus industry to also go abroad and perform, I want Indian Circus Industry to Grow and prosper and more and more people get to see and appreciate the beauty of this art form.”

Rambo Circus is currently happening at St. John’s auditorium, Koramangala from December 21 to January 02, 2024

