The land of socio-political revolution ready for another poll battle

Today’s Basavakalyan in Bidar district, which was historically called Kalyani (Kalyana) and had served as the royal capital of Kalyani Chalukyas and Kalachuris, has had a special place in the history of India for its intense socio-political activities in the 12th Century that later came to be known as Vachana Kranti or Kalyana Kranti, a mass movement led by Basaveshwara and other Sharanas against caste-based oppression and gender-based discrimination.

It was in this process of establishing an egalitarian society that the Sharanas had formed and operated Anubhava Mantapa, with Allamaprabhu as its president, in Kalyana, which is often said to be the first democratic Parliament of the world, where the leaders of the movement discussed socio-political issues and chalked out their course of action.

Apart from Chalukyas and Kalachuris, Kalyani was later ruled by Yadavas of Devagiri, Kakatiyas, Delhi Sultanate, Bahmani Sultanate, Barid Shahis of Bidar, Adil Shahis of Bijapur and the Mughals. When India was up in arms for her freedom in the first half of the 20th Century, the area was under the Nizam of Hyderabad. Later, in Independent India, Kalyani was renamed as Basavakalyan in memory of Basaveshwara, the Prime Minister of Kalachuri King Bijjala and the leader of the revolutionary Sharanas of the 12th Century.

When the first General Elections were declared in 1952 after the transfer of power from the British to India in 1947, Kalyani was not yet constituted as an independent Assembly constituency.

It was in the next General Elections held in 1957 that it became an independent constituency retaining its name as Kalyani.

Unlike in most of the constituencies in the country that the Congress had, by virtue of its role in India’s freedom movement and resultant popularity, held its supremacy for a considerable period in the post-Independent era, Basavakalyan showed a mixed dominance of different political forces including Independent candidates. Of the 14 elections held in the constituency, only five were won by candidates from the grand old party — Annapurnabai in the first two elections held in 1957 and 1962, Baburao Anandrao in 1972, Bapurao Hulasoorkar in 1978 and B. Narayan Rao in 2018.

The constituency had largely remained a stronghold of the Janata Parivar as its candidates won seven elections — Basavraj Patil Attur in 1983, 1985, 1989 and 1994, M.G. Mule in 1999 and Mallikarjun Khuba in 2004 and 2013. The BJP has won the constituency only once in 2008 when Basavaraj Patil Attur contested the elections as its candidate. Interestingly, Independent candidates emerged as winners (S. Sanganabasappa) and runners-up (B. Ananda Rao) in the 1967 elections pushing the Congress to the third position.