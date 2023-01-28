The joys of forced virality in the post-modern world 

January 28, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The modern version of a philosophical question is: if it isn’t on social media, is it real? Looking for authentication (and validation) on social media is a full-time occupation for many who suffer from the contemporary condition known as FONGVI (Fear of Not Going Viral).

Then you have GTOGOVI (Guaranteed to go viral), bizarre acts of calculated spontaneity to enlist the support of unwitting volunteers to your cause.

The world can be divided into two types — those who will do anything to go viral on social media, and those who will do anything to look up such people.

The two came together beneath a flyover in Bengaluru recently when the party of the first part threw currency notes down from a height. There was a scramble to grab these, leading to traffic snarls, missed appointments and delayed lovers’ trysts. Should one go for the falling notes and gather them like rosebuds in May (Note: I just checked the line from that poem by Robert Herrick, and it actually is “Gather ye rosebuds while ye may”, which works just as well)?

So there he was — let’s call him Arun (because that’s his name) — distributing largesse, watching the fun when the police arrived. And since being spoilsports is in their job description, they arrested Arun just as some children below had begun to believe that, contrary to what their parents said, money does drop from the sky.

Arun’s explanation was simple: I wanted the publicity that a viral video would bring me, he said. His business wasn’t doing well, and it would be a double bonus. He was an event manager, and here was proof of how good he was at event managing.

He was charged with breaking three separate laws — and in all was liable to pay a fine of ₹300, which might have been less than a tenth of the amount he distributed so cavalierly from the flyover. Taking out advertisements on television or the newspapers or social media would have cost him upwards of a thousand times his fine. We should check the state of his business a year from now.

Perhaps he will become a verb, to arunicate, meaning to throw currency notes from flyovers because your business is doing badly and you need some publicity. Or an adverb, aruningly, as in, he handled his misfortune aruningly. Or even a common noun: he is just another arun.

The joys of forced virality in the post-modern world are seldom discussed in polite company. This is understandable because of what psychologists haven’t yet started calling the ‘Plus-one Syndrome’. When currency notes from a flyover begin to pale, someone might attempt to paint a public building purple, and following that stunt’s demise, another might parachute down to the middle of M G Road … and so on.

All this arunicious behaviour might lead to BIDWALAGOP (Being ignored despite what appeared like a good plan). But FONGVI will remain with us, demanding greater creativity, greater investment, and a cooperative suspension of nonchalance among the audience.nds