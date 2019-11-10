The indelible imprint of Tipu in Srirangapatna can’t be wished away

The State government appears to be at odds with itself on how to handle the chunk of Karnataka’s history related to 18th century Mysuru king Tipu Sultan. While it is considering expunging lessons on the ruler from history textbooks, it is also striving to secure the UNESCO World Heritage site status to the island town of Srirangapatna, which Tipu made his capital. The historic site has been on the tentative list since 2014.

November 10 is marked as Tipu’s birth anniversary. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government began celebrating it as State-sponsored Tipu Jayanti, which was stopped by the present BJP government.

The historical significance of Srirangapatna is mentioned under the Monuments of Srirangapatna Island Town on the UNESCO website and a cursory glance or reading of the documents on “Justification of Outstanding Universal Value” indicates that the stamp and influence of Tipu Sultan cannot be wished away.

A former official of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage said Srirangapatana being the capital of the Mysore Kingdom, saw many developments during Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan as well, and the monuments associated with them cannot be ignored while staking claim for the world heritage site status.

The ongoing work in preparation of the final dossier on monuments of Srirangapatana islands traces the early history of the island, its rise as a religious centre and growth during the Vijayanagar period, the contribution of the early Wadiyars, and culminates with the rise and fall of Tipu Sultan. A number of structures and monuments being listed for world heritage site status belong to Hyder-Tipu era.

The dossier notes that the Srirangapatna Fort is known to have existed since the 15th century A.D. But claims for world heritage site is being made on the basis of the fortification of the walls, construction of the gateways, the defence features developed during Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. These made a defence expert of the British period claim that it was the “second strongest fort in India”.

Colonel Bailey’s Dungeon also called Sultan Bateri and designed with vaulted roof and constructed using brick and lime mortar, is another monument in the list and associated with TipuSultan. Many English prisoners such as Col. Bailey, Captain Baird, and Col. Braithwaite were imprisoned in this dungeon by Tipu.

It is now a protected site and is among the slew of monuments in the tentative list of the world heritage site.

The other monuments include the fort walls near the Breach, Thomas Inman’s Dungeon, the spot where Tipu's body was found, Daria Daulat Bagh, the summer palace of the sultan, and Gumbaz which contains the the tomb of Tipu Sultan. Then there are the Magazine Houses where ammunitions were stored.

In preparation of the dossier for the tag, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has noted the use and innovation of rocket technology by Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, and these are reckoned to be the prototype of modern-day missiles as the rockets were filled with explosives and firedat the enemies. The State Archaeology Department has identified a walled structure at Srirangapatna as the rocket launch pad and it is still preserved.

Experts are unanimous in their view that none of these monuments or the historical contribution they point to can be studied in isolation or described without reference to Tipu Sultan, which the State wants to abrogate from the textbooks.