The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste is a big hit in Hubballi

July 29, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Hubballi

A record number of people thronged the venue of the preliminary round of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste cooking contest in Hubballi on Saturday, making it a full house event.

The rules were simple yet challenging and the contestants put up a tough fight. The participants had to cook a traditional Kannada dish or give an interesting twist to a recipe and bring it to the venue.

Sneha Paltankar, who was the winner of this round, impressed the judges with her wholesome vegetarian thali.

The first runner-up Suma Angadi made an impressive ragi holige. The second runner-up Pushpa Basawaraj made panchastana sridhanya recipes.

Celebrity chefs Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Murali Subha Rajashekar; Shafiqur Rahman, General Manager, Events, The Hindu Group; Krishnaraj - RKG Partner; Malla Reddy, TSM from Butterfly; Rohit, sales officer from Bambino; Pramod Betagiri, field officer from Everest, and Venugopal, Gold Winner distributor, felicitated the winners.

The grand finale in Bengaluru will be held on September 16.

Celebrity chefs Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar will judge the dishes and announce the winners.

The winner will get ₹1 lakh. The second prize will be ₹60,000, and the third prize will be ₹40,000.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar, and Everest. The vermicelli partner is Bambino. The television partner is Siri Kannada.

