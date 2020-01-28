The Hindu Young World Quiz to be held in Hubballi tomorrow

It’s time again for the talented young minds from across North Karnataka to put to test their quizzing skills at The Hindu Young World Quiz 2020 to be held in Hubballi on January 29 [Wednesday].

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz is presented by State Bank of India and LIC of India and will be held at the Samskrutika Bhavana near North Traffic Police Station at New Cotton Market in Hubballi.

An integral part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme, the event provides an opportunity to students to update their general knowledge. It will be conducted on a grand scale by a professional team and hosted by The Hindu’s quiz master V.V. Ramanan.

Several schools from Dharwad, Belagavi, Ballari, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere, and Uttara Kannada districts have confirmed their participation. This time the quiz will be conducted in two categories namely junior and senior. Students of classes 7 to 9 can participate in the senior category, while those from classes 4 to 6 can participate in the juniors category. Each team must consist of two members and a school can send any number of teams.

The team members must be from the same school and no cross-teams are allowed. The quiz will be two-tiered. First, a written preliminary round followed by an on-stage finale for the top six qualifying teams in each category

The winner will be awarded with the Young World trophies, merit certificates and attractive prizes in the prize distribution ceremony to be held immediately after the final round. There are audience prizes too for instant answers and certificates for all the participants.

Sponsors

The event is presented by State Bank of India and LIC of India. Eveready and JBM Industry are the gift partners, Rasna is the beverage partner and Samarth Group of Colleges is the refreshment partner.

Spot registration will begin at the venue at 8 a.m. for the junior Category and at 1.30 p.m. for the senior category. For further details contact: 9449281773 (Appanna Metri)/ 9342933206 (Manjunath)