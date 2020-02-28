The Hindu Young World Quiz on March 5

KALABURAGI

28 February 2020 06:22 IST

It will be conducted on Appa Public School campus in Kalaburagi

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at Sharnbasva Centenary Hall, Appa Public School campus, here on March 5.

The event will be conducted in two categories. Students of classes 4, 5, and 6 will compete for the junior category, and those of classes 7, 8, and 9 will take part in the senior category. This will be a team event with each team comprising two students from the same school.

The organisers, in a release, said that there will be no limit on the number of teams that a school could send.

A maximum of two teams from the same branch of a school will be selected for the stage regional final. The quiz for the junior and senior categories will start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. Participants should report at the venue an hour before the scheduled commencement of the event along with a valid school identity card or a bonafide certificate from the school.

There will be a written preliminary round followed by the final round. Winners will be awarded on the same day. All participants will be given a certificate of participation.

Interested students can register through mail to: vijayaramaraju.c@

thehindu.co.in

Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, Kalaburgi is the presenting sponsor.