The Hindu Young World Quiz in Hubballi

It is time again for talented young minds from across North Karnataka to put to test their quizzing skills at The Hindu Young World Quiz 2020 to be held in Hubballi on January 29.

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz is being presented by State Bank of India and LIC of India. It will be held at the Samskrutika Bhavan near North Traffic Police Station at New Cotton Market here.

An integral part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme, the event provides an opportunity to students to update their general knowledge and also knowledge on current affairs and take home attractive prizes. It will be conducted on a grand scale by a professional team and hosted by The Hindu’s quiz master V.V. Ramanan. Already, several schools from the districts of Dharwad, Belagavi, Ballari, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere and Uttar Kannada have confirmed their participation.

Two categories

This time, the quiz will be conducted in two categories — Junior and Senior. Students of Classes 7 to 9 can participate in the Senior category, while those from Classes 4 to 6 can participate in Junior category.

Students studying in Classes 7 to 9 can participate in the event. Each team must consist of two members and a school can send any number of such teams. Those interested can take part by registering online and paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹ 200 per team. The team members must be from the same school and no cross-member teams are allowed. The quiz will be two-tiered, first a written preliminary round followed by an on-stage finale for the top six qualifying teams in each category

The winner will be awarded Young World trophies, merit certificates and attractive prizes at the prize distribution ceremony to be held immediately after the final round. There are audience prizes too for instant answers and certificates for all participants.

Sponsors

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation is the venue partner.

To register, log on to www.thehindu.com/ywquiz . Spot registration will begin at the venue at 8 a.m. for the Junior category and at 1.30 p.m. for the Senior category. For further details, call Ph: 9449281773 or 9342933206.