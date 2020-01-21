The Hindu Young World Quiz in Hubballi

It’s time again for talented young minds from across North Karnataka to put to test their quizzing skills at The Hindu Young World Quiz 2020 to be held in Hubballi on January 29 (Wednesday).

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz is being presented by State Bank of India and LIC of India and will be held at the Samskrutika Bhavana near North Traffic Police Station at New Cotton Market in Hubballi.

An integral part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme, the event provides an opportunity to students to update their general knowledge and knowledge on current affairs and take home attractive prizes. It will be conducted by a professional team and hosted by The Hindu’s quiz master V.V. Ramanan.

Already several schools from Dharwad, Belagavi, Ballari, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere, and Uttar Kannada districts have have confirmed their participation.

This time the quiz will be conducted in two categories - Junior and Senior. The students of Classes 7 to 9 can participate in the senior category while those from Classes 4 to 6 can participate in the junior category.

Each team must consist of two members and a school can send any number of teams. Those interested must register online and pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹200 per team. The team members must be from the same school and no cross teams are allowed. The quiz will be two-tiered, first a written preliminary round followed by an on-stage finale for the Top 6 qualifying teams in each category.

The winners will be awarded with Young World trophies, merit certificates and attractive prizes in the prize distribution ceremony to be held immediately after the final round. There are audience prizes too for instant answers and certificates for all the participants.

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation is the venue partner.

To register, log on to www.thehindu.com/ywquiz . Spot registration will begin at the venue at 8 a.m. for the junior category and at 1.30 p.m. for the senior category. For further details contact: 9449281773/ 9342933206.