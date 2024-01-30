The Hindu Young World Quiz in Hubballi on February 10

January 30, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The 22nd edition of the multi-city event, The Hindu Young World Quiz, for students from various districts of North Karnataka will be held at the Kannada Bhavan in Hubballi on February 10.

The event, presented by the State Bank of India, will once again witness bright young minds vying for top honours during the longest-running competition for school students.

The event is open in two categories, Junior and Senior.

Students from Class 4 to 6 may compete in the Junior category, while those from Class 7 to Class 9 may compete in the Senior category.

Junior category students have to report at 8.30 a.m., while seniors may report at 12.30 p.m.

Any number of students from an institution may compete in the event with each team comprising two students. Entry is free.

Six teams will be chosen for the final rounds on-stage after an elimination round of written quiz.

If many teams from the same institution qualify for the finals, only two such teams will be allowed for the finals.

Quiz Master V.V. Ramanan will host the event.

The winners will receive trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu Group and goodie bags from the sponsors.

All the participants will receive participation certificates.

Naturo is the Treat Time Partner for Young World Quiz in Karnataka.

Schools may mail the entries to hblcirc@thehindu.co.in before February 5.

For queries, call Ph: 9342933206, 9986171823.