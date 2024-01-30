GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Young World Quiz in Bengaluru on Feb. 6

The 22nd edition of the event is open for school students in two categories

January 30, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

Sudhindr A.B.

The bright young minds, once again, will get an opportunity to engage in an exciting battle of wits as the 22nd edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held in Bengaluru on February 6, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Gayathri Devi Park Extension, 2nd Main Road, 16th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru - 560 003. For details, schools may contact Mr. Sridhar C. on 9945232990 and Mr. R.N.B. Desai on 9986196254.

The event, presented by the State Bank of India, is open for school students in two categories: Junior (Classes 4 to 6) and Senior (Classes 7 to 9).

Schools may visit www.thehindu.com/ywquiz for details and registration. Each team must consist of two members for each category, and any bonafide team from a school can take part by paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹200 per team. The team members must be from the same school/branch. No cross-teams are allowed for registration.

The team members in school uniforms with IDs issued by respective schools are directed to be present at the venue one hour before the start of the event. There will be preliminary written rounds and six teams will qualify (based on the marks obtained in preliminaries) for the on-stage final rounds.

Naturo is the Treat Time Partner for Karnataka.

