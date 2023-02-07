The Hindu Young World Quiz comes to three cities

February 07, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The bright young minds of Karnataka once again will get an opportunity to engage in an exciting battle of wits as the 21st edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held in three cities – Bengaluru on February 14, Mangaluru on February 16, and Hubballi on February 17.

The event, presented by the State Bank of India, is open for school students in two categories; Junior (classes 4 to 6) and Senior (classes 7 to 9).

Schools may visit www.thehindu.com/ywquiz for details and registration. Each team must consist of two members for each category. Any bonafide team from a school can take part by paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹200 per team. The team members must be from the same school/branch. No cross-teams are allowed for registration.

The team members in school uniforms with IDs issued by respective schools are directed to be present at the venue one hour before the start of the event. There will be preliminary written rounds, and six teams will qualify (based on the marks obtained in preliminaries) for the on-stage final rounds.

UNIBIC is the snack partner. Naturo is the nutrition partner, and Rasna, the beverage partner of the event.

Bengaluru: The event will be held on February 14 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Gayathri Devi Park Extension, 2nd Main Road, 16th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru - 560 003. For details, schools may contact R.N.B. Desai on 99861 96254.

Mangaluru: The event will be held on February 16 at Sri Mizar Govinda Pai Memorial Hall, Canara High School, Urva, Mannagudda, Mangaluru – 575 003. For details, schools may contact M.J. Mathew on 99807 71213.

Hubballi: The event will be held on February 17 at Deshpande Foundation Auditorium, Vidya Nagar, Hubballi -580 031. For details, schools may contact Appanna Metri on 94492 81773.