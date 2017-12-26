The Hindu Young World Painting Competition on Thursday

The 2017-18 edition of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition, an annual event held by The Hindu Group of Publications for providing a platform for schoolchildren to unleash their painting creativity and talents, would be held at Sharnbasveshwar Residential (SBR) Public School, Kalaburagi, on Thursday. The event would be held by The Hindu in association with Thyrocare, Arrow Publications and SBR Public School.

The contest will have two categories: Juniors for Class IV – VI and Seniors for Class VII – IX. Registration for the 150-minute competition would start at 8.30 a.m. on the spot and the competition would begin at 9 a.m. After the evaluation of the paintings, prizes would be distributed at 1 p.m. Apart from the first, second and third prizes, there will be a number of consolation prizes. Every participant will receive a Participation Certificate.

Senior artist and National Lalit Kala Akademi award winner Mohammad Ayazuddin Patel would evaluate the paintings and distribute the prizes.

Points to remember

The competition has an entry fee of Rs. 100 per candidate. Participants need to use sketch pens and avoid marker pens. Paper will be given by the organisers. The topic will be announced at the venue. The judge’s decision will be final. The paintings become the sole property of The Hindu and will not be returned. For more details or any clarification, contact K.V. Ravikumar on +91 9866677268