The Hindu's reader comes to the aid of domestic help who lost her savings due to demonetisation

A reader of The Hindu has offered ₹25,000 to Meenakshi, a resident of Hassan, who lost her Rs.1.39 lakh following demonetisation.

The Hindu had carried a report on her story on Monday (Sept 3).

The woman, a domestic help with speech and hearing impairment, had recently thrown old currency notes to Hemavathi River after her all efforts to exchange them failed.

A.Ramakrishna, a software engineer residing in Banashankari in Bengaluru, has sent ₹25,000 to Meenakshi's savings account.

Mr. Ramakrishna told The Hindu that he was familiar with the plight of people, who lost money following demonetisation, in a similar way.

Mr. Ramakrishna said he would continue to send ₹5000 per month to Ms. Meenakshi's account for next three months as well.

Ms. Meenakshi's mother Lakshmidevi and brother Nagaraj spoke to Ramakrishna over phone and thanked him.

The Hindu appreciates the gesture shown by Mr. Ramakrishna.