The Hindu partners with VTU 

November 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Group has partnered with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in the new Honours Degree Programme, Minor Degree Programme and Skill Enhancement Courses the university has decided to offer online.

Students who have completed the 4th semester of their engineering course with a CGPA >= 7.5 will be eligible for these courses and will have to complete these courses between the fifth and eighth semesters.

Several industries including L&T, TCS, Nasscom, Cyberversa, DHIO Research, KRAITEC and The Hindu Group, among others, have partnered with the VTU for the programme. Industrial collaborators will hold online classes. While the industry partners set the syllabus, which will be approved by the Board of Studies of VTU, provide faculty, set exam question papers, VTU will hold the exams.

“Every industry complains that the graduates are not industry ready. It is not possible for the university to provide tailor-made students to the needs of each industry. Instead, we are now offering a platform for them to provide courses that will help shape the students the way they want,” said Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor, VTU.

