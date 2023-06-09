June 09, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - Mysuru

It’s time for cooks and food lovers in Karnataka to rustle up and make good scran as the famed culinary contest The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ is soon to start in Mysuru.

After successful seasons in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, ‘Our State Our Taste’ will open its innings in Karnataka on June 10 with its first regional round in Mysore.

Celebrity chef duo Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar will evaluate the dishes and decide on the winners.

The regional rounds will be held in 24 cities. The Mysore leg of the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Kodava Samaja Wedding Venue, Manchegowdana Koppalu, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Vijayanagar, Mysuru from 10:30 a.m. onwards.

The participants must cook a traditional Kannada dish or give it a special twist and bring it to the venue.

The winners of the regional round will participate in the grand finale that will be held in Bengaluru on September 10. The first prize will be ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third prize would be ₹40,000.

The contestants must present one dish using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used wrapper/container to the contest venue.

The regional winners from each city will get products from Butterfly. Participants can bring a wrapper/container of RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad Atta, and Bambino to the venue and get extra points.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, Co-presented by RKG, Powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar & Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino

To participate, scan the QR code or register at bit.ly/OSOT2023 or WhatsApp/Call/SMS your Name <space> City <space> Name of the dish to 97422 89548/ 97422 89746.

