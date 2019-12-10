The Hindu in School to host inter-school science fest on December 14

To provide a platform for students to demonstrate their creativity and to inculcate scientific temper in them, The Hindu in School has organised an inter-school science fest titled ‘Avishkar’ at DVS Rangamandira near Mahatma Gandhi Park in the city on December 14.

K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police, will inaugurate the event at 9 a.m. Manjunath H., Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, will be the chief guest. K.M. Vaishali, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, and K.E. Kanthesh, president of its standing committee on education and health, will take part in the prize distribution ceremony.

Students from seventh to tenth standard can demonstrate innovative and cost-effective science models and projects prepared by them under ‘Make in India’ concept at the event. A team should consist of two students and any number of teams can participate from a school.

The first three winners would get cash awards and trophies while the next five best projects would be rewarded with consolation prizes. Participation certificates would be issued for all the students.

Registration would be accepted only through the schools. December 12 is the last date for registration of names. It can be done by sending the names and contact details of the participants to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in or the link http://excellentmoodbidri.in/avishkar2019.html can be clicked for online registration.

Students from Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts can take part. The teams should report at the venue by 8 a.m..

Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, is the title sponsor of the event. DVS Institution is the venue partner, Madhushree Products is the snacks partner while TV Bharath is the telecast partner.

For more details, call 9448279124, 90355 66695 or 0824 2417575.