The Hindu in School Science Festival in Shivamogga, Mysuru 

November 17, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu in School Science Festival 2022 will be held in Mysuru and Shivamogga during November and December.

The science festival will be held at DVS Rangamandira, opposite Mahatma Gandhi Park, Shivamogga on November 26 and at Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE), Mysuru on December 3.

The event features an inter-school competition, which provides a platform for students with innovative ideas on scientific concepts to showcase their talent and projects.

Commencing at 9 a.m., Shivamogga science festival is open for students from Shivamogga and Chickmagalur districts ; Mysore science festival is open for students from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagaram and Kodagu districts.

A team should consist of two students from Class 7 to Class 10. There is no entry fee.

Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. The last date for registration is Nov 24 for Shivamogga event and December 1 for the Mysuru event.

Spot registration is also permitted. Teams have to report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. on the day for spot registration.

Students participating in the festival would have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept.

The winner would receive a Change Maker award, cash prize, trophy, and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up would get cash prizes, trophies and certificates. All participants would receive participation certificates.

Orientation Programme will be arranged for parents on the topic of New generation parenting and value-based education on the day of the event.

Excellent P.U College, Moodbidri is the title sponsor.

DVS group of Institutions is the venue partner, MadhuShree products- RAAGIDAY biscuits is the snack partner and TV Bharath is the telecast partner of the event at Shivamogga.

For more details and assistance on registration, call 9448279124, 9035566695 and 7619194740 or The Hindu office on 0824-2417575 mlrcir@thehindu.co.in