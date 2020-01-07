The Hindu in School Science Festival in Mysuru on Jan. 11

The second edition of The Hindu in School Science Festival will be held at Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) at Yadavgiri in Mysuru on January 11.

The event features an inter-school competition, which provides a platform for students with innovative ideas on scientific concepts to showcase their talent and projects.

Commencing at 9 a.m., the festival is open to students from Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagaram and Kodagu districts.

A team should consist of two students from Class 7 to Class 10. There is no entry fee.

Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. The last date to register is January 9.

Spot registration is also permitted. Teams have to report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. on the day for spot registration.

Students participating in the festival would have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept.

The winner would receive a Change Maker award, cash prize, trophy, and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up would get cash prizes, trophies and certificates. All participants would receive participation certificates.

Excellent P.U College, Moodbidri, is the title sponsor.

Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education is the venue partner.

For registration and assistance, call Girish (8139900021) or The Hindu office on 0821-2423249 or mail girish.hj@thehindu.co.in or mlrcir@thehindu.co.in