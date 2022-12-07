The Hindu in School Science Festival in Hubballi on December 17

December 07, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu in School Science Festival will be held at Shubhodaya Hall, I Cross, Green Garden, next to The Hindu office, Bannigida Stop on Gokul Road, in Hubballi on December 17.

The event features an inter-school competition which provides a platform for students with innovative ideas on scientific concepts to showcase their talent and projects.

Commencing at 9 a.m., the science festival is open for students from Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada. Teams consisting of two students each from Class 7 to Class 10 can participate in the event. There is no entry fee.

Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to hblcirc@thehindu.co.in. The last date for registration is December 15 for the Hubballi event.

Spot registration is also permitted. Teams must report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. on the day of the event for spot registration.

Students participating in the festival will have to demonstrate innovative and cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept.

The winner will receive a Change Maker award, cash prize, trophy and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up will get cash prizes, trophies and certificates. All participants will receive participation certificates.

Excellent PU College of Moodbidri is the title sponsor.

For more details and assistance on registration, call Ph: 9449281773, 9342933206 or The Hindu office on Ph: 0836-2333703; email: hblcirc@thehindu.co.in.