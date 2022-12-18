The Hindu in School Science Festival in Hassan 

December 18, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu in School Science Festival will be held at St.Joseph’s Composite PU College auditorium, Salagame Road, Hassan on January 7, 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The event features an inter-school competition, which provides a platform for students with innovative ideas on scientific concepts to showcase their talent and projects. Commencing at 9 a.m., the science festival is open for students of Hassan district. 

A team should consist of two students from Class 7 to Class 10. There is no entry fee. Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. The last date for registration is January 5, 2023. Spot registration is also permitted. Teams have to report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. on the day for spot registration. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students participating in the festival would have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept. The winner would receive a Change Maker award, a cash prize, a trophy, and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up would get cash prizes, trophies and certificates. All participants would receive participation certificates. 

A workshop will be arranged for teachers and parents on the topic of New generation parenting and value-based education on the day of event by eminent resource persons.  

Excellent P.U College, Moodbidri is the title sponsor. 

For more details and assistance on registration, call 9448279124, 9035566695 and 7619194740 or  The Hindu office on 0824-2417575 or send a mail to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US