The Hindu in School Science Festival in Hassan on January 7

January 03, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu in School Science Festival will be held at St.Joseph’s Composite PU College Auditorium, Salagame Road in Hassan on January 7.

The event features an inter-school competition, which provides a platform for students with innovative ideas on scientific concepts to showcase their talent and projects.

Commencing at 9 a.m., the science festival is open to students of Hassan district. A team should consist of two students from class 7 to 10. There is no entry fee.

Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. The last date for registration is January 5.

Spot registration is also permitted. For spot registration, teams have to report at the venue by 8.30 a.m.

Students participating in the festival would have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept. The winner would receive a Change Maker award, a cash prize, a trophy, and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up would get cash prizes, trophies and certificates. All participants would receive participation certificates.

A workshop will be arranged for teachers and parents on the topic of new generation parenting and value based education on the day of the event by eminent resource persons.

Excellent P.U College, Moodbidri is the title sponsor.

For more details and assistance on registration, call 9448279124, 9035566695 and 7619194740 or The Hindu office on 0824-2417575 mlrcir@thehindu.co.in.